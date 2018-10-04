One man killed, another behind bars after fight in Tipton County

BURLISON, Tenn. - A man was killed, and another is behind bars after the two were in a fight in Tipton County.
Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Randolph Road in Burlison, Tenn.
When officers got to the scene, the victim – Billy Gilliam, 49 – was being loaded into an ambulance suffering from “severe head trauma.”
Gilliam died shortly after being taken to Baptist-Tipton Hospital.
After speaking with witnesses, police determined that a fight caused the fatal injuries to Gilliam.
The other man involved the fight had ran from the scene prior to police arriving.
However, police found Charles Edward Marbry, 47, shortly after.
Marbry was arrested and is being charged with Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death.
He is currently being held in Tipton County jail with no bond.
