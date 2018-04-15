  • One man rushed to the hospital after critical crash in Berclair

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash on Macon and Graham early Sunday morning.

    Police arrived on the scene at 12:14 in Berclair.

    Memphis Fire transported one man in critical condition to Regional One.

    Investigators revealed one vehicle was traveling south on Graham, disregard the traffic light, then crashed into a tree.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One man rushed to the hospital after critical crash in Berclair