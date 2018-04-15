One man rushed to the hospital after critical crash in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical crash on Macon and Graham early Sunday morning.
Police arrived on the scene at 12:14 in Berclair.
Memphis Fire transported one man in critical condition to Regional One.
Investigators revealed one vehicle was traveling south on Graham, disregard the traffic light, then crashed into a tree.
