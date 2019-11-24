  • One man shot and in critical condition from overnight shooting, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting victim about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of Marsh Ave.

    The victim was found in a backyard, and he was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, police said. 

    Police said the victim was shot at another location and came to the residence.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    If you have more information, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH. 

