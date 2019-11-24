One man shot and in critical condition from overnight shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shooting victim about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 600 block of Marsh Ave.
The victim was found in a backyard, and he was taken to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Police said the victim was shot at another location and came to the residence.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have more information, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Le Bonheur employee shot near hospital campus, drives back for help
- Cordova babysitter pleads guilty in beating death of 6-year-old, DA says
- Man wanted for San Diego Church's Chicken shooting captured in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}