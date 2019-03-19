  • One man shot at Memphis bar, police say

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis. 

    According to police, the victim was shot on the 4400 block of South Third Street at Lucille's Blues and Diner. The man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle and he is expected to be okay. 

    Police said they believe a fight inside the club led to the shooting. 

    No suspect information has been released. 

