One man shot at Memphis bar, police say

Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis.
According to police, the victim was shot on the 4400 block of South Third Street at Lucille's Blues and Diner. The man was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle and he is expected to be okay.
Police said they believe a fight inside the club led to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.
