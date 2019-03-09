0 One man shot at Memphis gas station, suspected shooter on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot outside a gas station.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the Citgo on Sycamore View Friday morning.

Officers found one shooting victim, who was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

A clerk working at the store said he heard the gunshot.

“We bended down doing something and heard the gunshot and when we look outside we didn’t see anything,” said clerk Gemedo Godo.

FOX13 saw the surveillance video from the store which showed the victim running for his life after he was shot.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The clerk said he saw the man climb over the fence in the back of the gas station before making his way back to the convenience store.

“We call the guy who got shot, sat him down over here and called police,” said Godo.

The surveillance video also shows the victim sitting on the ground before police arrived around 10:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“I’ve never seen gunshot like this before,” said Godo.

The clerk said even though the store has bullet proof glass he is still scared of being hurt.

“It’s scary, we argue with customers lots of time and we don’t know who is carrying gun or not carrying the gun,” said Godo.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.