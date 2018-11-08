  • One man shot during apparent robbery in Parkway Village

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a 24-hour convenience store. 

    Police were called to the 2900 block of S. Perkins Road. 

    The victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition but has been upgraded to non-critical. 

    A Lieutenant on the scene told FOX13 it appears to be an apparent robbery.  

