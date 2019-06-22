  • One man shot in Downtown Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Downtown Memphis. 

    According to police, the victim was shot at the corner of North B.B. King and Adams. 

    The victim was critically injured. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

