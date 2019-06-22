One man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Downtown Memphis.
According to police, the victim was shot at the corner of North B.B. King and Adams.
The victim was critically injured.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Officers are on the scene of a Shooting at BB King and Adams.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 22, 2019
Officers located a male shooting victim. He was xported critical to ROH.
Subject - black male, medium complexion, gray muscle shirt, dark colored jeans, last seen on foot possibly near Danny Thomas and Adams.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}