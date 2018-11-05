One man shot in South Memphis

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to the Memphis police, one person was taken to the hospital from the 1100 block of Englewood Street.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting LIVE on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
