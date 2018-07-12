  • One man shot, killed in Memphis; police investigating

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday night. 

    According to Memphis police, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Keen Road near Interstate 240.

    Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

    The victim knew the suspect, according to police. 

    MPD officers are currently on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. 

