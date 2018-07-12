One man shot, killed in Memphis; police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday night.
According to Memphis police, the incident happened in the 2500 block of Keen Road near Interstate 240.
Preliminary Info— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2018
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2534 Keen Rd. One male victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a GSW. The male did not survive his injuries.
The suspect is believed to be known to the victim.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her
- Woman claims she pumped water at Memphis gas station
- The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim knew the suspect, according to police.
MPD officers are currently on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}