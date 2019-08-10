0 One month later, MPD still cannot enforce new Tennessee hands-free driving law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been a month since the new hands-free cell phone law took effect, and the Memphis Police Department still can’t enforce it.

MPD told FOX13 there must be a city ordinance giving them the ability to issue tickets for the violation.

A city spokesperson said there still isn’t a city ordinance about this on the books and this is a city council issue. At this point, council hasn’t discussed it yet.

City councilwoman Jamita Swearengen, who chairs the public safety committee, said their attorney Alan Wade is currently reviewing the law, but she couldn’t say how soon council would discuss an ordinance.

“Well, I don’t want to rush it. I want to make certain that we are familiar with the law and make sure the resolution or the ordinance that goes forward has been dissected. And of course, this is something that will go on forever, so we want to make certain that it’s right the first time,” said Swearengen.

She said MPD could ticket drivers who break the new law on state streets like Summer Avenue and Poplar Avenue.

But MPD told FOX13 that’s not the case.

A department spokesperson issued the following statement about that:

“Officers can pull an individual over and issue a warning citation anywhere within our jurisdiction. We do not have a citation in place at this point to issue a city ticket for this violation.”

FOX13 then asked Swearengen about the statement from MPD.

“Well, that’s not the information we received in the committee meeting. They said they could on state streets because it is a state law, but they could give you warnings on city streets because an ordinance has not passed. But it will give them probable cause to pull you over,” she said.

FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss followed up with MPD after talking with Swearengen and asked them for additional clarification about the law, and an MPD spokesperson sent her the same statement.

Swearengen said the ordinance would start in the public safety committee for discussion and then it’ll have to make it through three readings with the full council.

