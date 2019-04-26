0 One of 4 children hit by truck near Memphis elementary school lucky to be alive, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of one of the four children who was hit by a truck near a Memphis elementary school said doctors told her it is a “miracle” he is still alive.

That child has autism and sickle cell disease, according to Angelica Scott, the child’s mother.

Scott’s son, Alvin Caples Jr. – along with three other children – were injured after being hit by a truck near Cornerstone Prep School on Frayser Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Three of the four kids were transported in critical condition. They are expected to be okay.

The driver of that pickup was also taken to Regional One where he was listed in critical condition. Police told FOX13 the kids were between 8 and 11-years-old.

Scott’s other son, who is 9-years-old, told FOX13 he was hysterical when he watched his brother get run over. He said it is hard to believe his brother only walked away with a few scratches.

“I said, ‘That’s my brother.’ And I start running. Then the crossing guard stopped me,” said Tyler Scott.

Scott said the crossing guards safely got the kids across the street after they got out of school – when they were hit by a blue pickup truck that then went off the road.

Caples Jr., who has autism and is a sickle cell patient, was too shaken up to speak to FOX13, but his mother shoed us the tire marks on his face.

FOX13 learned the elderly man driving the truck suffered from a medical issue and lost control of the truck.

Caples’ teacher called his mother immediately after the crash.

“I was so worried just seeing him on the ground like that. That was the worst image ever,” said Scott. “We took him to Le Bonheur, and the doctor came in and said it was a miracle that he was still here.”

Memphis police are still working to learn what happened to the driver, but witnesses said he lost a lot of blood. He is still in critical condition.

