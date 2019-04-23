0 One of three Good Friday carjacking suspects in critical, father hopes son will survive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The father of one of the teenage suspects in custody after a police chase that ended in a crash, said his son is lucky to be alive.

Memphis police said two 15-year-olds were spotted in a stolen car and took off.

The father told FOX13 he told his son to focus on school and to stay out of trouble.

Now – he is left wondering if his son will survive – and even if he does, he is worried he will never see his son again.

“There is no way I want to see my son leave the Earth before I do,” Lanerik Lewis said.

Lewis said he hopes his son will get a second chance – a chance to make better decisions.

The 16-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital and the other suspect is stable.

“I tell them the same thing. These streets don’t love you, go to school get your education,” Lewis said.

Lewis told FOX13 his son spent time with the wrong crowd.

Lewis’ son and the two other suspects carjacked two people leaving church on Good Friday.

That same car crashed on I-240 and Millbranch during a police chase last night.

“Kids this generation is so different these days…like to the point it’s like that is the new trend, kids steal cars now, but why?” Lewis said.

Lewis said his son made a mistake and the car should have stopped for police.

Lewis’ one question is – Why did police chase the suspects from Summer Avenue all the way to I-240?

“That’s a long ride, like not only did you put the kids lives in danger from running from y’all, but you put innocent people lives in danger,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he will visit his son in the hospital tonight.

He is hoping his son can make a change – if he makes it out alive.

“That really hit home to hear your son might not make it,” Lewis said.

FOX13 reached out to police to find out the status on the third carjacking suspect.

It is unclear if the second suspect involved in the wreck is in the juvenile detention center or not.

