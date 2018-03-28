0 One-on-one with Mayor Strickland: ‘Poverty holding back entire city'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Mayor, Jim Strickland, talked about the city’s decades long poverty problem Tuesday.

The mayor said education is the single biggest barrier to breaking the cycle. When asked his thoughts when hearing Memphis is the poorest metropolitan area with 1 million or people, Mayor Strickland said, “it’s a very sobering statistic and challenging but unfortunately Memphis has struggled with poverty for at least 100 years.”

Trending stories:

Strickland called growth the biggest challenge facing the city.

He said the city needs more wealth creation but adds more people are working now than 2 years ago.

But, he’s started literacy programs in summer camps and spring break camps.

More young people are in athletic and library programs and started the process to get universal needs based pre-K.

On Tuesday, the mayor was asked how much of that momentum is hindered by the 27% poverty rate. The mayor answered, “Not everyone is feeling the great momentum that we’re having, and as mayor of the city I look out for all 650,000 citizens and those people living in poverty. I need to work just as hard for them or harder to get them to share in that momentum.”

We asked what’s the city government role in today’s day and age in helping eliminate poverty. Mayor Strickland alluded to the increase in city spending with minority and women based businesses adding, “Building up wealth in the African-American communities so that they can transfer from one generation to the other is important and you do that when you have a business that’s thriving. It’s hard to grow a city when you have so much poverty and so it’s holding back our entire city. I think it’s a contributing factor to crime rates. It’s a contributing factor to educational attainment, all of which affects even the wealthiest person,” Strickland said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.