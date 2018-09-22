One person arrested in connection with 6-year-old being shot

Memphis police arrested a man who they said was involved in a shooting which sent a child to the hospital fighting for his life.
According to the arrest affidavit on August 30, the victims were inside a car in front of the Goodwill Village Homes when an unknown amount of people started shooting at them with assault rifles.
They drove to a nearby gas station and they noticed the 6-year-old boy crying and saw blood in the black seat.
The child was shot in the leg. He was taken to Le Bonheur's Children Research Hospital in critical condition. To recover from his injury, court records said the boy had five surgeries and six blood transfusions.
Detectives said Jacquez Howell became a suspect for the shooting and was arrested on September 21.
