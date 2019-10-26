0 One person charged after fatal shooting in southeast Shelby County, police say

RICHWOOD, Tenn. - A person has died after a shooting that occurred this morning in southeast Shelby County,

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was on the scene on a shooting that occurred about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block on Beach Shore Cove.

The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center and later died, police said.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's office, the victim was Gregory Davis, age 30.

Detectives have identified the homicide victim from Beach Shore Cove as Gregory Davis, 30, of Memphis. Anyone with information that can help detectives is encouraged to call 901-222-5600 or CrimeStoppers. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 24, 2019

FOX13 spoke to neighbors who say the neighborhood is normally very quiet.

Russell Taylor has lived in this neighborhood for 18 years and has never seen a police presence like this before.

“I heard ambulance and fire trucks coming into the cove and I thought to myself it was awfully close,” said Taylor.

Taylor told FOX13, "it's the first time I've seen that...don't really know what to think right now."

Barbara Harvell felt the same way. She was asleep when the shooting happened and it wasn't until she left to go to the store that she saw all the patrol cars.

"I stopped and asked the guy what happened, and he told me he couldn’t tell me, so I said is it serious, and he said yes.”

Now those neighbors are keeping their guard up.

"I’m probably too afraid now to bring my dog out front, so I’ll probably have to carry it to the back,” said Harvell.

Taylor told FOX12, “anytime there’s a shooting in your neighborhood you’re fearful but you know, a lot of the times it just depends on what happened. I don’t know what happened.”

SCSO detectives have charged 27-year-old Marcus Nelson with second-degree murder of Davis.

According to detectives, Nelson had an existing warrant for Violation of Probation.

