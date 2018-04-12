  • One person injured after car travels wrong way on I-40

    Updated:

    Memphis police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate-40 near Appling Road. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 learned the driver that caused the crash was driving the wrong way before slamming into another vehicle. 

    At least one person was rushed to the hospital. We do not know which vehicle the victim was inside. 

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person injured after car travels wrong way on I-40

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I begged him to leave." Mom speaks out after son killed at Memphis motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD releases surveillance footage of aggravated burglary suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis police ask for help to find accused car thieves