MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting which sent one person to the hospital. The victim is currently fighting for their life.
Photos: One person critically injured in South Memphis shooting
Trending stories:
- Vandals spray paint threats on White Station High School
- Former Memphis Grizzlies announcer pleads guilty to taking up-skirt photos at church
- Murder Street: How a neighborhood in Memphis got the unwanted nickname
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to police, the shooting happened on the 700 block of East McLemore, Police said they do not have anyone in custody, and there is no suspect information available.
@ approx. 7:30 p.m., officers responded to 1510 Chelsea/Fire Station #28 regarding a shooting victim. It is unknown at this point where the shooting actually occurred. The victim was xported in critical condition. Anyone w/ information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2018
Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for the latest information on this shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}