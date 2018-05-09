  • One person critically injured in South Memphis shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting which sent one person to the hospital. The victim is currently fighting for their life. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 700 block of East McLemore, Police said they do not have anyone in custody, and there is no suspect information available. 

    Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

