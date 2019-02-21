One person dead after crash on Houston Levee

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person.
The accident happened on Morning Sun Road at Houston Levee Road. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to deputies, the car slammed into a tree.
The cause of this crash is under investigation.
