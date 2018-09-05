One person dead after home invasion in Memphis

FOX13 is working to learn more information about the homicide and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis with the latest information.
Memphis police are investigating after a man was killed in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the homicide happened on the 600 block of North Stevens Circle.
It is not clear how the victim was killed and if the person who died was the one who broke into the house.
