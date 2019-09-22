  • One person dead, another transported after motorcycle-vehicle crash, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a motorcycle accident in East Memphis on Sunday.

    Memphis police responded to the crash at the intersection of N. Highland and Highland Park Place. 

    According to police, one person was pronounced deceased.

    A second person was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories