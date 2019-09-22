One person dead, another transported after motorcycle-vehicle crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a motorcycle accident in East Memphis on Sunday.
Memphis police responded to the crash at the intersection of N. Highland and Highland Park Place.
According to police, one person was pronounced deceased.
A second person was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
