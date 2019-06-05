One person fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Cindy Lane.
Details surrounding the victim are limited, however, we learned he is a 53-year-old man.
The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
There have not been any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}