One person fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Cindy Lane. 

    Details surrounding the victim are limited, however, we learned he is a 53-year-old man. 

    The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    There have not been any arrests. 

