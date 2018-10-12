One person fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Memphis.
MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers located the victim in the 2600 block of James Road. However, police said the actual location where the victim was shot is unknown.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2637 James Road. A victim was located with a gunshot wound. It is unknown where the shooting actually occurred. The victim was transported in critical condition to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 12, 2018
Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
No information regarding the suspected shooter was released by MPD.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 shootings on major Memphis interstates in 2 hours
- 2 people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for suspect wanted for first-degree murder after shooting on I-40
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}