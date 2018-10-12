  • One person fighting for life after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Memphis. 

    MPD said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday. 

    Officers located the victim in the 2600 block of James Road. However, police said the actual location where the victim was shot is unknown. 

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    No information regarding the suspected shooter was released by MPD.  

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

