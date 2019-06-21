  • One person found dead while firefighters battle apartment fire

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person has died after a fire inside an apartment building in the Cherokee neighborhood.

    The fire department told FOX13 the fire started around 11:30 last night.

    It happened on the 3100 block of Sharpe Avenue.

    When the FOX13 crew arrived on the scene, we saw a body being rolled out of the building on a stretcher.    

    We are trying to figure out how the person passed away.

