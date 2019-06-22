One person found shot to death outside Tennessee school

RIPLEY, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a Tennessee school.
According to the district attorney, the body was discovered outside the Ripley Primary School around 9 p.m. Friday.
The Ripley police responded to the scene and said the victim was shot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.
The district attorney said there were "unusual" circumstances which is why he called the TBI.
The victim's name has not been released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
