One person had died after a shooting in southeast Shelby County, police say

RICHWOOD, Tenn. - A person has died after a shooting that occurred this morning in southeast Shelby County,
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was on the scene on a shooting that occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block on Beach Shore Cove.
The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center and later died, police said.
We are working to learn more about this incident and will update this story when it is available.
