  • One person had died after a shooting in southeast Shelby County, police say

    Updated:

    RICHWOOD, Tenn. - A person has died after a shooting that occurred this morning in southeast Shelby County, 

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office was on the scene on a shooting that occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block on Beach Shore Cove.

    The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center and later died, police said. 

    We are working to learn more about this incident and will update this story when it is available. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories