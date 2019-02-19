  • One person in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis.

    The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Walker Ave Tuesday morning.

    MPD originally said the shooting was at 825 Walker - but that address has been corrected.

    One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD has one man in custody.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories