One person in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a critical shooting in South Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Walker Ave Tuesday morning.
MPD originally said the shooting was at 825 Walker - but that address has been corrected.
One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. MPD has one man in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
