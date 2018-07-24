  • One person in custody after armed robbery of Verizon store in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have one person in custody after an armed robbery of a Verizon store Monday night. 

    MPD said the Verizon store on Winchester Road was robbed around 9 p.m. Monday. 

    According to police, the suspect fled the scene and was located in the 7000 block of Fernbank Lane.

    MPD did not identify the suspect as of yet. 

