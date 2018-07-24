One person in custody after armed robbery of Verizon store in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have one person in custody after an armed robbery of a Verizon store Monday night.
MPD said the Verizon store on Winchester Road was robbed around 9 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene and was located in the 7000 block of Fernbank Lane.
MPD did not identify the suspect as of yet.
We are working to find more information. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
