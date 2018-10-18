  • One person injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-240

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was injured after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Wednesday. 

    According to police, the accident happened on I-240 near the Walnut Grove exit around 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

    The area surrounding the incident was blocked off for approximately two hours following the crash. 

    One person was rushed to Baptist Hospital. However, MPD did not specify that person’s condition. 

    The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

