One person injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was injured after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 240 Wednesday.
According to police, the accident happened on I-240 near the Walnut Grove exit around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
4 CAR CRASH: Wreck along I-240 near Walnut Grove Exit. One person taken to the hospital. Traffic backed up- expected to clear by 11AM. pic.twitter.com/StKHT3OUSE— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) October 18, 2018
The area surrounding the incident was blocked off for approximately two hours following the crash.
One person was rushed to Baptist Hospital. However, MPD did not specify that person’s condition.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
