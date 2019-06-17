One person killed in crash on I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Watch Good Morning Memphis for a LIVE report as police work to learn what caused the crash.
Police are investigating a deadly crash on a major Mid-South interstate.
The Southaven Police Department responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. It was on the southbound side of Interstate 55 just north of Church Road.
When police arrived, officers saw an SUV was on fire. There was also a tractor-trailer involved in the accident.
Southaven Fire and EMS were there to assist with the fire and any injuries.
One person was killed in the crash. No information about the victim has been released,
Police said this investigation is still an ongoing investigation.
