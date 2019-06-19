One person killed in crash on major Memphis road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash on Germantown Parkway.
Around midnight on, officers responded to a crash on Interstate-40 just east of Germantown Pkwy.
The initial reports indicate that a driver crashed into the rear of another vehicle. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene and has been positively identified as Richard Webster, 47.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
