  • One person killed in crash on major Memphis road, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash on Germantown Parkway. 

    Around midnight on, officers responded to a crash on Interstate-40 just east of Germantown Pkwy.

    The initial reports indicate that a driver crashed into the rear of another vehicle. One of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene and has been positively identified as Richard Webster, 47.

