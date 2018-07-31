One person killed in DeSoto County car crash

DESOTO CO., Miss. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in DeSoto County Tuesday.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened near Fairview Road and Redbanks Road.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Investigators are currently on scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
