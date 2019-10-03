One person killed in early morning crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed in a crash on Highway-385.
Memphis police spent hours on the scene and the on-ramp at Riverdale was blocked, however, traffic is now moving slowly.
Police have not released the name of the victim. But, the Memphis Fire Department said he or she was dead when they arrived at the crash.
No information about what caused the crash.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}