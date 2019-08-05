One person killed in Mississippi crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.
According to a news release, troopers were called to U.S. Highway 51 just south of Pope, Mississippi.
When troopers arrived, they said it appeared Gilbert Bridges, 24, stopped his vehicle in the southbound lane of US 51.
John M. Whitten, 29, was driving when he collided with the stopped vehicle.
Gilbert Bridges was killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to MHP.
