One person killed in multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Southaven

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday.

    According to police, the accident happened at Goodman Road and Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, Miss. around 6 p.m.

    The person riding the motorcycle was killed in the crash, investigators said. Emergency responders declared that victim dead on scene. 

    The details surrounding the accident are still unclear. 

