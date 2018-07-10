One person killed in multi-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday.
According to police, the accident happened at Goodman Road and Tchulahoma Road in Southaven, Miss. around 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in Southaven crash
The person riding the motorcycle was killed in the crash, investigators said. Emergency responders declared that victim dead on scene.
The details surrounding the accident are still unclear.
Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates as we learn more information.
