  • One person rushed to hospital after crash in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a crash. 

    According to police, the accident happened on the corner of Stage Road and James Road. 

    A vehicle struck a pole and a man was rushed to the hospital from the scene. 

