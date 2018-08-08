One person rushed to hospital after Memphis shooting

Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot in Memphis.
MPD was on the scene on the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue just before midnight on August 7.
FOX13 confirmed that one person was shot, but it is not clear if they were shot at the gas station or went there for help.
The victim was taken to Regional One, but their condition has not been released.
