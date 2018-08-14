  • One person rushed to hospital after motorcycle crash

    Memphis paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Airways. 

    According to MFD, the accident happened near Holmes Road around 7:30 a.m.

    The victim's condition has not been released. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the accident. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

