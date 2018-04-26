  • One person rushed to hospital after Ridgeway shooting

    Memphis police and Memphis Fire are on the scene of a shooting in the Ridgeway neighborhood. 

    According to Memphis fire, they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ridgeway Road. One person was shot. We do not know their condition. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. 

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

     

