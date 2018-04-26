One person rushed to hospital after Ridgeway shooting

Memphis police and Memphis Fire are on the scene of a shooting in the Ridgeway neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman admits to breaking into cars on Memphis college campuses, police say
- ‘Safety alert' Facebook post an example of good intentions gone awry
- Rapper ‘Ralo' flew drugs across U.S., sold them from apartments he rented, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to Memphis fire, they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ridgeway Road. One person was shot. We do not know their condition. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}