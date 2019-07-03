  • One person rushed to hospital after shooting in Northeast Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting. 

    Police said it happened on the 6100 block of Thrushoaks Cove which is in the Northeast Memphis neighborhood. 

    Officers told FOX13 the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    No one has been arrested for the shooting. 

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories