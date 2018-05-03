One person rushed to hospital from Lamar Avenue shooting

Memphis police are investigating after someone was shot on Lamar Avenue.
Trending stories:
- 2 parents are suing a Memphis daycare for $50,000
- PHOTOS: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash
- $2.2 million in drugs found during massive I-40 bust
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 one person was transported from the scene on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue, however, we do not know the extent of his or her injuries.
Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for any new information on the developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}