  • One person rushed to hospital from North Memphis shooting

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting scene in North Memphis. 

    According to Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One from the 1200 block of Firestone Avenue. 

    Trending stories:

    We do not know the victim's condition. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person rushed to hospital from North Memphis shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the hand in South Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver hits pole and fire hydrant with truck, later dies from injuries