One person rushed to hospital from North Memphis shooting

Memphis police are investigating a shooting scene in North Memphis.
According to Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One from the 1200 block of Firestone Avenue.
We do not know the victim's condition.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
