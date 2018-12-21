One person rushed to the hospital after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Westwood area.
This happened around 11:30 last night on Ford Rd.
We know that one person was taken to Regional One.
We have called into Memphis Police for information on the shooter, as well as the condition of the victim.
FOX13 will keep you updated with this situation once additional information is available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Well-known Memphis businessman, 2 others killed after plane heading to Memphis area crashes
- Family seeking answers after man shot, left for dead in street
- Memphis mother paranoid after arsonist sets her car on fire, ruining Christmas gifts
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}