One person shot after suspect goes to house and opens fire

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Bethel Grove.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was rushed from the 2700 block of Kimball Grove around 3:10 in the morning.
The victim was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition.
Police told FOX13, close to a dozen shell casings found outside the house: three different types of casings- at least one handgun and one shotgun.
While FOX13 was on the scene, one person was placed in handcuffs and was driven away in a police cruiser.
