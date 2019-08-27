One person shot and killed in Bartlett, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - The Bartlett Police Department is investigating a homicide which occurred over the weekend.
According to police, they were called to 3300 block of Coachouse Cove for a shooting on Aug. 24.
When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to Methodist North where he later died.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
