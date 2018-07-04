One person shot at Bartlett Taco Bell during Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza

Bartlett police are investigating after a fight broke out at a fast food restaurant.
According to police, officers were working the Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza when they saw a fight break out at the Taco Bell on the 7500 block of Highway 70.
Trending stories:
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- PHOTOS: Police investigating downtown and midtown shooting
- Man rushed to hospital after downtown shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Things escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim was hit multiple times and was taken to Regional One in 'emergency status.'
In the news release, police said:
"The investigation has revealed so far that this was not a random shooting and the suspect and victim were known to each other and there and been previous altercations between two. This is currently a very active crime scene and more information will be released at a later time."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}