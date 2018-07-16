One person shot at Memphis apartment complex

Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
Trending stories:
- Arlington mom had sex with son's friend, gave them weed and alcohol, police say
- Kidnapping victim found handcuffed, unconscious in middle of Memphis street, neighbors say
- 5 people shot over dice game near Memphis community center
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Waterview Apartment Complex on the 6900 block of Watergrove Drive.
Information surrounding the shooting is extremely limited, however, FOX13 confirmed the victim was taken to Regional One.
Check for updates on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}