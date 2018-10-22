One person shot at Memphis apartments

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital after being shot on the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle.
