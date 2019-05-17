One person shot at Memphis condominium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis condominium.
According to police, the shooting happened around midnight on Thursday at the Claridge House Apartments. It is located on the 100 block of North Main.
One person was shot. The victim was rushed to Methodist University.
Their condition has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
