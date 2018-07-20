One person shot at Memphis gas station

Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for a LIVE report with the latest on this shooting.
Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot at a Memphis gas station.
According to police, one person was taken to Regional One from the Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway East.
FOX13 was on the scene as police were investigating. No suspect information has been released by police.
