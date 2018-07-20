  • One person shot at Memphis gas station

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for a LIVE report with the latest on this shooting. 

    Trending stories:

    Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot at a Memphis gas station. 

    Photos of the scene

    According to police, one person was taken to Regional One from the Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway East. 

    FOX13 was on the scene as police were investigating. No suspect information has been released by police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories