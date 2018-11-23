  • One person shot at Oak Court mall

    Updated:

    FOX13 is following this breaking news LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    One person was shot at the Oak Court mall as hundreds are doing their Black Friday shopping.

    FOX13 arrived on the scene around 11 last night.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The mall was open from 6 last night until midnight.

    Police told FOX13 the victim was rushed to Regional One in an unknown condition. 

    It's not clear exactly where at the mall the shooting happened.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories