One person shot at Oak Court mall

FOX13 is following this breaking news LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
One person was shot at the Oak Court mall as hundreds are doing their Black Friday shopping.
FOX13 arrived on the scene around 11 last night.
The mall was open from 6 last night until midnight.
Police told FOX13 the victim was rushed to Regional One in an unknown condition.
It's not clear exactly where at the mall the shooting happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
